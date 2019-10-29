GM 3Q profit falls 7 per cent as auto workers strike cuts production
The General Motors Canada office in Oshawa, Ont., is photographed on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)
Tom Krisher, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 9:43AM EDT
DETROIT -- General Motors' third-quarter net profit fell 7 per cent as a strike by the United Auto Workers union halted U.S. vehicle production.
The Detroit automaker earned $2.35 billion, or $1.60 per share. Excluding some one-time restructuring costs, the company made $1.72 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.38, according to a survey by FactSet.
GM said Tuesday that the strike by the United Auto Workers cost it $1 billion in the quarter, or 52 cents per share, even though only two weeks of the strike took place within the financial reporting period.
GM expects the strike to cost $2.86 billion in net income for the full year.
The strike forced the company to lower its full-year pretax profit guidance from $6.50 to $7 per share, to $4.50 to $4.80.
