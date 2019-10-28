Ford Canada to cut 450 jobs in Ontario
New Ford Edges sit on a production line at the Ford Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ont., on Thursday, February 26, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 2:00PM EDT
OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Ford Motor Co.'s largest Canadian manufacturing operation will eliminate 450 jobs by early next year as the company discontinues two of the models made at the factory in Oakville, Ont.
Ford Canada says production of the Ford Flex sport-utility vehicle will end in November and it will also stop production of the Lincoln MKT crossover at an unspecified time.
The company had announced in July that it would cut 200 jobs in September as a result of slowing sales of vehicles made in Oakville.
Ford says it will focus on products in the fastest growing segments to meet shifting consumer demands.
Unifor, the main labour union at Ford Canada, says it's renewing its call for new products to be assigned to the Oakville Assembly Plant.
Negotiations between Unifor and Ford for a new collective agreement are scheduled to take place in 2020.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.
