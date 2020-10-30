Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Feds to release updated national COVID-19 modelling
Inside a Toronto ICU: A second-wave revisit and what has changed in six months
Candy quarantine: What to do with Halloween trick-or-treat sweets
Advocates, opposition parties push feds for action on long-term care
Long-awaited one-time disability payment to be distributed Friday
Open arms in an era of closed borders: pandemic-era immigration plan to be released
Two Americans in northern Ontario community charged with breaking Quarantine Act
Canada's ban on big cruise ships extended until February
Feds to unveil more pandemic support for Indigenous communities
Czech teenagers deployed to overwhelmed hospitals as COVID-19 cases explode
Lancet blasts Trump's virus 'disaster,' urges vote for change
Experts advise preparing for a scaled-back COVID holiday season