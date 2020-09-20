Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

CMHC report

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will release its third-quarter housing market assessment report on Monday. The housing market in Canada has been hot in recent months after freezing up in the spring during the pandemic. The report evaluates the extent to which there are signs of problematic housing market conditions in select cities.

Aurora Cannabis results

Aurora Cannabis will release its fourth-quarter and full-year results and hold a conference call with financial analysts after the close of markets on Tuesday. The company announced earlier this month that it expected to take a goodwill impairment charge of up to $1.8 billion in the quarter.

Carbon tax fight

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear appeals starting on Tuesday from Saskatchewan and Ontario over cases that upheld Ottawa's right to impose a carbon price on provinces. The cases were to be heard in the spring but were postponed when the court shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parliament resumes

A speech from the throne is set for Wednesday as Parliament resumes sitting after being prorogued in August. The throne speech is expected to include three main priorities: measures to protect Canadians' health and avoid another national lockdown; economic supports to help keep Canadians financially afloat while the pandemic continues; and longer-term measures to eventually rebuild the economy.

Banff business forum

The 2020 Global Business Forum in Banff, Alta., will be held as a special hybrid event incorporating in-person and virtual participants on Thursday. Session topics this year include Canada's relationship with China, the future of energy, and food security and innovation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2020.