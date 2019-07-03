Financials help boost Toronto stock market, U.S. stocks also move higher
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 12:16AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 11:31AM EDT
TORONTO - The financial sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.76 points at 16,524.05.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.69 points at 26,869.37. The S&P 500 index was up 12.82 points at 2,985.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 37.91 points at 8,147.00.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.45 cents US compared with an average of 76.25 cents US on Tuesday.
The August crude contract was up four cents at US$56.29 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 3.1 cents at US$2.27 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$13.70 at US$1,421.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 1.6 cents at US$2.68 a pound.
