Fiat Chrysler to spin off components business
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., on May 6, 2014. (Carlos Osorio / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 6:45AM EDT
MILAN - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced it will spin off the Magneti Marelli components business as part of its five-year plan to be announced in June.
FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said in a statement Thursday that the move would allow the Italian-American automotive company to focus on its core business while giving the components business "the operational flexibility" necessary for growth in the coming years.
Under the spin-off, shares will be distributed to FCA investors. The separation is expected to be completed by early 2019, with shares of Magneti Marelli listed on the Milan Stock Exchange.
Marchionne has promised investors a final business plan before stepping down early next year. During his tenure, he has spun off the CNH industrial group as well as Ferrari.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Fiat Chrysler to spin off components business
- New Chinese tariffs will force Canada to defend against U.S. competition: producers
- March home sales slow in Metro Vancouver but prices stay high: real estate board
- Escalating U.S.-China trade dispute heightens global concerns
- Manitoba could ban employers from requiring high heels