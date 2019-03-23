FAA to look at Boeing's fixes for 737 Max jets next week
In this April 13, 2017, file photo, a pilot waves from the flight deck of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 as it rolls out for the airplane's first flight, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 6:53PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Boeing is confirming the flight-control software fixes that it plans to make for its grounded 737 Max 8, the plane involved in two fatal accidents within five months.
The company is tweaking the system designed to prevent an aerodynamic stall if sensors detect that the plane's nose is pointed too high. After the update, the system will rely on data from more than one sensor before it automatically pushes the plane's nose lower, and won't repeatedly push the nose down.
Boeing says it will pay to train airline pilots.
The Federal Aviation Administration expects Boeing's update next week. The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that regulators tentatively approved Boeing's changes, subject to flight tests, citing government documents and people familiar with the details. FAA declined to comment.
