Energy lifts S&P/TSX composite higher as oil tops US$93 a barrel; U.S. indexes down

TORONTO -

Gains in the energy sector as the price of oil topped US$93 per barrel helped Canada's main stock index close up slightly, while U.S. stock markets were down sharply over rate hike fears.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 17.12 points at 21,548.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average ended down 503.53 points at 34,738.06. The S&P 500 index was down 85.44 points at 4,418.64, while the Nasdaq composite was down 394.49 points at 13,791.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.73 cents US compared with 78.85 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract closed up US$3.22 at US$93.10 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down nearly two cents at US$3.94 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract ended up US$4.70 at US$1,842.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 15 cents at US$4.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.