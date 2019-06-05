

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press





TORONTO - The energy and materials sectors weighed on stocks in Toronto as Canada's main stock index edged lower late-morning trading, while U.S. stocks moved up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.53 points at 16,156.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 95.94 points at 25,428.12. The S&P 500 index was up 6.41 points at 2,809.68, while the Nasdaq composite was up 3.05 points at 7,530.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.66 cents US compared with an average of 74.55 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was down US$1.94 at US$51.54 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 2.5 cents at US$2.39 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$4.90 at US$1,333.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 2.80 cents at US$2.64 a pound.