Encana to sell assets in New Mexico's San Juan Basin for $615 million
In this March 29, 2013 file photo, workers tend to a well head during a hydraulic fracturing operation at an Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc. gas well outside Rifle, in western Colorado. (Brennan Linsley / The Canadian Press / AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 9:31AM EDT
CALGARY - Encana Corp. has an agreement to sell its San Juan assets in New Mexico to a Denver-based company for nearly $615 million.
The Calgary-based oil and gas producer's San Juan assets include lands that produce the equivalent of 5,400 barrels per day of oil.
Denver-based DJR Energy, LLC says the US$480-million acquisition will about double its land in the San Juan Basin to 350,000 net acres (141,639 hectares) and increase its production to more than 6,000 barrels per day.
DJR is an exploration and production company formed in April 2017 with funds from Trilantic Capital Management LP, Waveland Energy Partners and Global Energy Capital.
The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018 with an effective date of April 1, 2018.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canadian dairy farmers' group pans new trade pact with U.S., Mexico
- NAFTA replacement raises duty-free shopping limits for Canadians
- Encana to sell assets in New Mexico's San Juan Basin for $615 million
- Calgary-based Husky Energy makes $6.4B bid to acquire MEG Energy
- GE, seeking path through its 3rd century, ousts CEO