Enbridge to begin building road to access pipeline explosion site in B.C.
This Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, photo provided by Dhruv Desai shows an explosion near the community of Shelley, British Columbia. The massive pipeline explosion risks cutting off the flow of Canadian natural gas to Washington State, and companies are urging customers to conserve. (Dhruv Desai via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 5:04PM EDT
VANCOUVER - Enbridge Inc. says it has begun construction of a temporary access road to the site of a natural gas pipeline explosion near Prince George, B.C.
In a news release issued Sunday the company says construction will take a few days, but it has no timeline on when the repair work will be completed.
An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line and another pipeline is supplying natural gas on a reduced basis.
Enbridge says it has completed soil sampling and preliminary field observations in the area of the blast and found no traces of hydrocarbons in the soil.
It also says field observations show that animals and plants are still active and viable around the explosion site.
Enbridge says it expects the site to recovery quickly.
