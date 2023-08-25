DoorDash to pay $1.6M to its workers for violating Seattle sick time policy
DoorDash will pay $1.6 million to its workers after a Seattle investigation found the company failed to implement the city's required sick and safe time policy.
The city's Office of Labor Standards said this week that the San Francisco-based delivery company, which contracts workers to make food deliveries, violated city requirements for the second time, The Seattle Times reported.
The city initially passed the requirements for food delivery and transportation app-based companies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seattle made the first-in-the-nation law permanent in March as part of an effort to strengthen labor rights for "on-demand" gig workers on apps such as DoorDash, Postmates and Instacart.
Multiple DoorDash workers told Seattle's labor office that the company failed to establish a system for workers to request and use paid time, to provide timely compensation to some workers for use of the time, and to provide workers with monthly notice of their balances.
After the city opened an investigation, DoorDash agreed in a settlement to pay $1.1 million toward safe and sick time credits for over 26,000 workers, $500,000 to 648 workers and more than $8,500 in fines to the city.
A DoorDash spokesperson told the newspaper that since the temporary policy was enacted, the company has worked diligently to meet the new requirements and has "ensured that eligible Seattle Dashers have been paid out for their time."
Now that the ordinance is permanent, the spokesperson said the company is ensuring that workers are properly notified of all accrued time and are proactively reaching out to provide them with more information about the policy.
In 2021, the same city office investigated claims that DoorDash failed to credit workers with the days from a previous owner and failed to provide accurate notice of the average daily compensation rate, resulting in about $145,000 paid to almost 900 workers.
"Seattle has led the way in providing gig worker protections during the most crucial times of the pandemic when workers put their health and the health of their loved ones at possible risk," Steven Marchese, director of the Office of Labor Standards, said in a statement. "OLS will continue to enforce gig worker protections and all Seattle labor standards while providing support to businesses to ensure compliance."
In 2022, more than 6 million DoorDash drivers -- all independent contractors -- fulfilled 1.7 billion orders worldwide.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
opinion | What are the most recession-proof industries and jobs?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.