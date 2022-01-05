Chinese developer asking bondholders to postpone repayment

A policeman, right, and security guard walk past Chinese flags outside the Evergrande headquarters in Shenzhen, China, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A policeman, right, and security guard walk past Chinese flags outside the Evergrande headquarters in Shenzhen, China, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

MORE Business News