China hikes tariffs on U.S. pork, other goods in trade spat
In this March 3, 2011, file photo, boneless pork loins sit waiting to be packaged at a grocery store in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 8:31PM EDT
BEIJING -- China has increased tariffs on U.S. pork, aluminum pipe and other goods in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's higher import duties on steel and aluminum.
The Commerce Ministry said on Friday that China last year bought about $3 billion worth of the goods affected by the higher tariffs.
The ministry criticized Trump's action as a violation of global trading principles.
The measures announced Friday mirror the higher U.S. tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 15 per cent on aluminum by imposing 25 per cent increases on some goods and 15 per cent on others.
