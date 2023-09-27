Canadian pot companies cheer as U.S. Senate committee advances cannabis finance reforms
Canadian cannabis companies and their investors cheered a U.S. Senate committee's decision Wednesday to push forward with measures designed to ease federal financing restrictions on their American counterparts.
Executive members of the U.S. Senate banking committee voted 14-9 to send the SAFER Banking Act for a full vote on the Senate floor, although it was not immediately clear when that vote would take place.
The bill is just the latest iteration of multiple bipartisan efforts over the years to make it easier for cannabis companies that operate legally under state laws to access federally regulated financial services.
Advocates say the bill would make the industry, much of which is forced to operate on a cash-only basis in the U.S., safer and less prone to money laundering, tax fraud and armed robbery.
"A cash economy is great if you're a criminal. It's great if you want to rob stores," said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), one of the bill's co-sponsors and a longtime champion of cannabis finance reform.
During one particular 12-month period in Oregon, Merkley said, 153 separate robberies were reported -- "basically one every other day" -- by cannabis workers who were targeted because they might be carrying large sums of cash.
"None of these robberies had to happen if we weren't in a cash world. And it's not just Oregon, it's happening in every state that has the cash economy."
Canadian industry players, however, have been awaiting reforms for a very different reason: the prospect of unfettered expansion into a market 10 times the size of the one they have at home.
Wednesday's vote "represents a milestone for cannabis reform in the United States," said Omar Khan, senior vice-president of corporate and public affairs for Calgary-based retailer High Tide Inc.
"If passed into law, this bill will provide further legitimacy, improve employee and customer safety, and offer much-needed guidance for commerce."
Ontario-based Canopy Growth has been gradually laying the foundation for a foothold in the U.S. market while waiting for the laws to change, which is not a matter of if but of when, said CEO David Klein.
"Regulatory change will continue to be implemented incrementally," Klein said in a statement.
"Our novel Canopy USA strategy provides us with a U.S. platform of leading brands with exposure to the fastest growth markets now, while remaining poised for growth and a fast start following a federal permissibility event."
Cannabis stocks on both sides of the border spiked briefly over the course of the hearing before settling back down to more modest levels -- a reflection, perhaps, of the challenging political realities on Capitol Hill.
Members of Congress are currently seized with yet another spending stalemate with the White House, with the prospect of a federal government shutdown looming past Saturday's funding deadline.
High Tide is also keen to see cannabis removed from Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act, where it resides alongside heroin, LSD and ecstasy as a drug "with no currently accepted medical use."
That's another long-awaited step that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services publicly recommended taking just last month, following a review ordered last October by none other than President Joe Biden.
High Tide wants the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to expedite its review of that recommendation, which would move cannabis to Schedule 3, a category of "moderate to low potential" for abuse.
Doing so would clear the way for cannabis producers -- so-called "plant-touching" businesses -- to be listed on major North American securities exchanges, Khan said.
"It's our goal to become one of the top five multi-state operators in the U.S., once regulations permit."
The bill is also designed to prevent federal banking regulators from acting like "moral police" who can deny financial services to organizations "because they simply don't like the business that they're in," Merkley said.
That pitch seemed to resonate with Republicans on the committee, several of whom made the argument that gun manufacturers and oil and gas companies would also benefit from similar protections.
In Wyoming, marijuana has never been legal for either recreational or medical use, but that shouldn't be a barrier to legalized activity in other states, such as neighbouring Colorado or Montana, said Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).
"I like the way Wyoming is now; I don't support legalization of marijuana," Lummis said.
"I don't want other states telling us that certain economic activities should be verboten if they exist now. ... The main reason I support this legislation is because it takes a major step towards ending the banking industry being weaponized."
The National Cannabis Industry Association called Wednesday's vote an important step that bodes well for the bill becoming law, given that 76 U.S. senators, including 28 Republicans, are from states that regulate the use of cannabis.
It "gives hope to thousands of compliant, tax-paying businesses desperately trying to access the basic financial services other businesses take for granted," said Aaron Smith, the association's CEO.
"This uniquely bipartisan legislation has the potential to save lives and help small businesses; it's time for Congress to get it to the president's desk without further delay."
Not everyone is as enthusiastic.
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) registered some of the loudest complaints during Wednesday's hearing, saying the bill is focused on all the wrong aspects of the legacy of America's 50-year-old war on drugs.
"I'm not opposed to easing or undoing federal restrictions around cannabis," Warnock said. "But this bill, I would argue, will make things worse. It will set the terms for a step backwards -- backwards in the pursuit of equity and justice and safety."
Warnock wants the legislation tied to broader reforms, such as expunging criminal records for cannabis convictions and investing in lower-income communities that have been unjustly targeted over the course of the last half-century.
While cannabis use in the U.S. tends to be evenly divided between white and Black Americans, the latter group is "nearly four times more likely than white Americans to be arrested," he added.
"This bill will make life safer for bankers, for businesses and financial institutions, some of whom have been profiting from the cannabis industry illegally for years," Warnock said.
"Which is ironic, given many of the regular folks who illegally sold or used cannabis are sitting in jail cells right now."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has vowed to bring the bill to a quick vote, along with provisions to speed the state expungement process and to lift restrictions on gun ownership for legal cannabis users.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Dozens of people faced criminal charges Wednesday after authorities said groups of young people, apparently working together, smashed their way into stores in several areas of Philadelphia, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Police agencies deny jurisdictional fight delayed Hardeep Nijjar murder investigation
Law enforcement agencies have denied allegations that a dispute over jurisdiction delayed the investigation into the murder of Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Immigrants to thank for Canada's record population growth this year: StatCan report
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
Canada
-
Police agencies deny jurisdictional fight delayed Hardeep Nijjar murder investigation
Law enforcement agencies have denied allegations that a dispute over jurisdiction delayed the investigation into the murder of Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
-
'Hate-motivated': 2 sought by Edmonton police after Pride flag torn down during protest
Edmonton police released suspect photos Wednesday as officers investigate a hate-motivated mischief case that happened during the local "1MillionMarch4Children" protest last week.
-
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
-
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
-
Disputed immigration provision requires link to national security, Supreme Court says
A provision of federal immigration law can be used to bar people on security grounds for engaging in violence only when there is a clear connection to national security, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.
-
Immigrants to thank for Canada's record population growth this year: StatCan report
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
World
-
A judge found Trump committed fraud in building his real-estate empire. Here's what happens next
A judge's ruling that Donald Trump committed fraud as he built his real-estate empire tarnishes the former U.S. president's image as a business titan and could strip him of his authority to make major decisions about the future of his marquee properties in his home state.
-
Azerbaijan arrests the former head of separatist government after recapturing Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan said it arrested the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government as he tried to cross into Armenia on Wednesday along with tens of thousands of others who fled the region following Azerbaijan's 24-hour blitz last week to reclaim control of the enclave.
-
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Dozens of people faced criminal charges Wednesday after authorities said groups of young people, apparently working together, smashed their way into stores in several areas of Philadelphia, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing.
-
A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Indianapolis jail was captured in Minnesota, police say
A murder suspect who was mistakenly released two weeks ago from jail in Indianapolis was captured Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota, where he faces charges in a 2021 killing, police said.
-
Turkiye senior diplomat 'disappointed' by Canada's ongoing arms-export embargo
Turkiye's deputy minister of foreign affairs says Ankara still wants Canada to drop its arms embargo.
-
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Republicans are meeting for their second presidential debate on Wednesday as Donald Trump's top rivals seek to blunt the momentum of the former president, who is so confident of cruising through the party's primary that he again won't share a stage with them.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
-
Ottawa rolls out voluntary code of conduct for AI as 'fear' persists over its use
The federal government on Wednesday unfurled a voluntary code of conduct for generative AI, as anxiety persists over its proliferation and pace of development.
-
Minister urges U.S. to stand strong with Canada in regulating tech giants like Meta
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is urging the United States to stand strong with Canada over regulating tech giants in order to protect the news industry, which she said is vital to preserving Western democracies.
Health
-
A London, Ont., ER doctor was under the microscope for murder. The hospital didn't tell him
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
The company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak that has infected hundreds at numerous Calgary daycares has been charged with operating without a business licence.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Sci-Tech
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
-
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
Entertainment
-
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 tour dates until 2024 as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2023 tour will be postponed until 2024, citing doctor's advice.
-
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.