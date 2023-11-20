Business

    • Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America

    An Air Canada flight departing for Toronto, bottom, taxis to a runway as a Westjet flight bound for Palm Springs takes off at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An Air Canada flight departing for Toronto, bottom, taxis to a runway as a Westjet flight bound for Palm Springs takes off at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    A new report says the country's two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month.

    Aviation data company Cirium says nearly 28 per cent of Air Canada flights, or more than 8,700, landed late in October, placing the company ninth out of 10 airlines on the continent.

    The report found WestJet came last with nearly 29 per cent of arrivals touching down late -- defined as more than 15 minutes after scheduled arrival.

    The two airlines' on-time percentage of just over 70 per cent falls far short of the North American average of 80 per cent -- itself the lowest of any region globally -- while Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Airlines all notched north of 85 per cent.

    Nonetheless, Air Canada's outcome marks an improvement from its tally of 68 per cent the previous month.

    In the past, Air Canada has pointed to a shortage of air traffic controllers, bad weather and a network running at full tilt amid high demand, which can mean longer recovery times after a disruption.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News