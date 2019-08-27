

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- BMO Financial Group's third-quarter profit rose by one per cent, but missed expectations as growth in its capital markets division was offset by lower earnings in wealth management and higher provisions for credit losses.

The Toronto-based bank says it earned $1.56 billion during the quarter ended July 31, up slightly from $1.54 billion during the same period last year.

BMO's quarterly profit amounted to $2.34 per diluted share, compared with $2.31 in its third quarter of 2018.

On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $1.58 billion or $2.38 per share, compared with $1.57 billion or $2.36 per share a year ago.

Analysts had expected the bank to earn $2.49 per share, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

BMO's chief executive Darryl White says the bank delivered "strong" operating results during the quarter, demonstrating the resilience of the lender's diversified North American platform.

"Our Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking businesses together delivered nine per cent growth in pre-provision pre-tax profit contribution with good balance momentum," he said in a statement.

"Capital markets continues to perform well, with record revenue in investment and corporate banking. While provisions for credit losses increased this quarter from very low levels, overall credit quality remains strong."