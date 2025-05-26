ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

German court convicts 4 ex-Volkswagen managers of fraud in emissions scandal

By The Associated Press

Published

The logos of Volkswagen cars are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.