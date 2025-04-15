ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Canada to spare automakers, other sectors from some tariffs on US imports

By The Canadian Press

Published

File: Auto workers appear at an assembly plant in Saint-Jerome, Que., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.