ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Auto sector hoping for tariff relief as tariff shutdowns loom

By The Canadian Press

Published

President of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association Flavio Volpe speaks to the media at the federal cabinet retreat in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.