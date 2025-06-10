ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Snap to launch smart glasses for users in 2026 in challenge to Meta

By Reuters

Published

On August 9, Snapchat introduced its first parental control center, aimed at helping parents keep their teens safe. (Adobe Stock/CNN)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.