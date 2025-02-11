ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Ride-hailing service Hopp rolls into Canada with several challenges awaiting it

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Published

Estonian company Bolt says it has launched its Hopp ride-hailing service in the Greater Toronto Area. Hopp’s debut spans Toronto, Mississauga, Markham, Vaughan, and Richmond Hill, but the service plans to push even further across Canada over time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bolt **MANDATORY CREDIT**


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.