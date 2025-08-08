ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Pinterest slumps after flagging soft ad spend in major market U.S.

By Reuters

Published

A pin signifies the Pinterest office in Japan on a map at the Pinterest office in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 1, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.