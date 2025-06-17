ADVERTISEMENT

Business

New technologies can reduce electrical waste as demand surges: energy expert

By Joshua Santos

Published

Emily Heitman, President of Schneider Electric Canada, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the outlook on energy demand amid AI boom and tariff pressures.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.