ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Multinational food and beverage firms push Canadian-made products amid tariff spat

By The Canadian Press

Published

Simon Laroche, president of Kraft Heinz Canada, is photographed in the company's Toronto office, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.