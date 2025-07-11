ADVERTISEMENT

Business

MTY Food Group profit, revenue up in Q2 despite ‘volatility’ in U.S. market

By The Canadian Press

Published

A man looks to order from Jugo Juice, part of MTY Food Group Inc., in a mall in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.