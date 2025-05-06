ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Mattel CEO confirms plans to raise prices as he calls for zero tariffs on toys

By CNN

Published

Barbie toy products, made by Mattel, are seen for sale at a store in New York City on April 10, 2025. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.