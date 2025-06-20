ADVERTISEMENT

Business

‘Massive innovation opportunity’: Expert on stablecoins’ regulatory framework

By Joshua Santos

Published

Jillian Friedman,Chief Operating Officer at Symbiotic, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the potential impact of the latest development on crypto.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.