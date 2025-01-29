ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Europe’s busiest airport is set to get bigger, as Britain green-lights tortured Heathrow expansion project

By CNN

Published

Plans for a third runway at Heathrow were first announced more than two decades ago. (Toby Melville/Reuters via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.