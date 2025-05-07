ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Disney announces a new theme park in Abu Dhabi, its first new resort in a generation

By The Associated Press

Published

People tour at SeaWorld, the region's first marine life theme park, on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in May 2023. (Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.