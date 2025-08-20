ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Davie sees U.S. shipyards as key to winning icebreaker contract

By Reuters

Published

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is seen, Sept. 8, 2021, in Kittery, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.