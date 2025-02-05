ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canadian video game industry saw 9% drop in number of companies: report

By The Canadian Press

Published

This Wednesday, March 6, 2019, photo shows a person playing "Apex Legends" in Jersey City, N.J. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jenny Kane


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.