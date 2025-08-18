ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canada builds homes faster in July, but gaps remain

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

A construction worker works from a lift in a new housing development in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.