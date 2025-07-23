ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Big Alcohol prepares to fight back as buzzy cannabis drinks steal sales

By Reuters

Published

A marijuana plant awaits judging in the Oregon Cannabis Growers' Fair marijuana plant competition in Salem, Ore. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. (AP / Gillian Flaccus)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.