ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Apple launches the iPhone 16e, a cheaper new version of the iPhone 16

By CNN

Updated

Published

People walk by an Apple store at the Westfield UTC shopping center on January 31 in San Diego, California. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.