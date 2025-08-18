ADVERTISEMENT

Business

1.4M consumers missed a credit payment in second quarter: Equifax report

By The Canadian Press

Published

About 1.4 million Canadians missed a credit card payment in the second quarter, up by 118,000 missed payments from a year ago, an Equifax report said. A consumer pays with a credit card at a store in Montreal on July 6, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz


















