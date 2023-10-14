Amid a mental health crisis, toy industry takes on a new role: building resilience
As more children emerge from the pandemic grappling with mental health issues, their parents are seeking ways for them to build emotional resilience.
And toy companies are paying close attention.
While still in its early phase, a growing number of toy marketers are embracing MESH -- or mental, emotional and social health -- as a designation for toys that teach kids skills like how to adjust to new challenges, resolve conflict, advocate for themselves, or solve problems.
The acronym was first used in child development circles and by the American Camp Association 10 years ago and gained new resonance after the pandemic. Rachele Harmuth, head of ThinkFun, a division of toy company Ravensburger, and resilience expert and family physician Deborah Gilboa, formed a MESH taskforce earlier this year with the goal of getting manufacturers to design toys with emotional resilience in mind and to have retailers market them accordingly.
"We just need to educate parents and educators just a little bit to know that we could be using their play time a little bit intentionally," Gilboa said.
The plan is to certify MESH toys by mid-2024 the same way the Toy Industry Association did for STEAM toys, which emphasize science, tech, engineering, arts, and math. Adrienne Appell, a spokeswoman at the Toy Industry Association, notes that MESH is an area it will continue to monitor as it evolves.
Many toys that could be considered MESH happen to already be in children's toy chests -- like memory games, puppets, certain types of Legos, Pokemon trading games, and Dungeons & Dragons. The concept was highlighted at the toy industry's recent four-day annual show in New York, which featured an abundance of toys from the likes of hand2mind and Open the Joy that encourage children to express their feelings with mirrors or puppets.
James Zahn, editor- in-chief of the trade publication the Toy Book, noted the bulk of the new toys being developed with MESH in mind will be out starting next year.
But some worry the MESH approach might end up promising parents something it can't deliver. There's also a risk of companies preying on parents' anxieties about their kids' mental health.
"My fear is that MESH will be used as the next marketing gimmick," said Chris Byrne, an independent toy analyst. "It will create a culture of fear that their children are not developing socially and emotionally. And that's not really the job of the toy industry. "
Experts say childhood depression and anxiety were climbing for years, but the pandemic's unrelenting stress and grief magnified the woes, particularly for those already grappling with mental health issues who were cut off from counselors and other school resources during remote learning. Many educators began emphasizing social emotional learning in response, which teaches children soft skills like helping them manage their emotions and create positive rapport with others.
Dave Anderson, vice president of school and community programs and a senior psychologist in the ADHD and Behavior Disorders Center at the Child Mind Institute, applauded the toy industry's efforts to likewise address emotional resilience. But he said parents need to be careful about claims that companies may be making. While there's evidence that skills highlighted by the MESH taskforce can build resilience, there's no evidence that the toys themselves will, he said.
"The concepts are evidence based; the toys themselves are not," he said.
Bryne notes that the skills being highlighted by the MESH taskforce are the basics of play, whether it's skateboarding that builds perseverance or learning how to share toys to help with conflict resolution.
"In my opinion, if you live in a healthy home and you're having healthy play and your parents are engaged, the MESH stuff kind of happens automatically, " he said.
The U.S. toy industry itself has been in need of a jolt following a weak year, particularly a lackluster holiday 2022 season when retailers were stuck with a surplus of toys after enjoying a pandemic-induced toy splurge by parents. The malaise has continued so far this year, with toy sales in the U.S. down 8% from January through August, based on Circana's retail tracking service data.
For its part, the MESH taskforce is initially working with specialty stores like Learning Express and small toy companies like Crazy Aaron's, which has expanded beyond its Thinking Putty to add activity kits that teach kids problem solving like how magnets work with putty. One game ThinkFun is marketing: Rush Hour, a sliding block logic game that has kids battle traffic gridlock.
But large retailers like Amazon are also waking up to the MESH approach.
"The rising popularity of MESH toys speaks to the power of play and the important role that toys play in our lives," said Anne Carrihill, Amazon's director of toys and games.
Richard Derr, owner of the Learning Express franchise in Lake Zurich, Illinois, said that he trained his workers on helping parents this past spring to pick the right toys. But the challenge is not to scare parents.
"You don't want to rush up to somebody and say, `Hey, how's your mental health today of your kids?"' Derr said. "That's why local toy stores are a great place to start because of our relationships with the community, customers and teachers."
But he noted toymakers can't be overusing the word MESH without any meaning.
Sarah Davis, the mother of three boys ages 3, 6 and 9, is open to the idea of MESH toys. The Great Falls, Virginia resident said her 6-year-old had delayed speech because he was wearing a mask during the heart of the pandemic, while her 9-year-old son has some issues with social interaction after being isolated and glued to his laptop.
"My kids don't have an issue with anxiety in terms of school," she said, but added. "I still worry about the long-term effects of what that was like."
More than the promise of building emotional resilience through MESH is whether the toys themselves will actually be fun.
"Are my kids going to ask for those kind of toys for Christmas?" Davis asked. "I'm going to be really curious and I will keep an eye out for them."
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian-Israeli woman dead, family says
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
'Happy to be home': Canadians fleeing Israel-Hamas war arrive in Toronto
Some of the first Canadians fleeing the Israel-Hamas war arrived in Toronto Friday night.
The Louvre Museum in Paris is being evacuated after a threat while France is under high alert
The Louvre Museum in Paris is evacuating all visitors and staff and closing early Saturday because it received a written threat. It said the move was linked to the government's decision to put France on high alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia?: Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.
A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position
A proposed gag order aimed at reining in Donald Trump's incendiary rhetoric puts the judge overseeing his federal election interference case in a tricky position: She must balance the need to protect the integrity of the legal proceedings against the First Amendment rights of a presidential candidate to defend himself in public.
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
'This can't continue — we're all going to die': Torontonian speaks out from Gaza
A Mississauga, Ont. woman is praying her relatives in the Gaza Strip — including several Canadian citizens and a three-year-old nephew — will be able to escape the destruction of the impending invasion, as her brother tells CTV News Toronto from the war zone he’s desperate to protect his family.
'It's extremely dire': Aid group struggle to help in Gaza amid blockade, lack of humanitarian corridor
As more than a million Gazans face evacuation orders, humanitarian organizations in Canada and abroad say they're facing challenges in delivering aid due to the Isareli blockade and the lack of a humanitarian corridor.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian-Israeli woman dead, family says
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia?: Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
-
'Happy to be home': Canadians fleeing Israel-Hamas war arrive in Toronto
Some of the first Canadians fleeing the Israel-Hamas war arrived in Toronto Friday night.
-
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
-
'This can't continue — we're all going to die': Torontonian speaks out from Gaza
A Mississauga, Ont. woman is praying her relatives in the Gaza Strip — including several Canadian citizens and a three-year-old nephew — will be able to escape the destruction of the impending invasion, as her brother tells CTV News Toronto from the war zone he’s desperate to protect his family.
-
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol warn human smuggling cases have spiked
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol agents say cases of human smuggling have spiked this year, with nearly 250 people trying to cross illegally.
World
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.
-
Palestinians are struggling to flee south in Gaza after Israel gives an evacuation order
Palestinians scrambled to flee northern Gaza on Saturday after the Israeli military ordered nearly half the population to evacuate south and carried out limited ground forays ahead of an expected land offensive a week after Hamas' bloody, wide-ranging attack into Israel.
-
A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position
A proposed gag order aimed at reining in Donald Trump's incendiary rhetoric puts the judge overseeing his federal election interference case in a tricky position: She must balance the need to protect the integrity of the legal proceedings against the First Amendment rights of a presidential candidate to defend himself in public.
-
France is deploying 7,000 troops after a deadly school stabbing by a suspected Islamic radical
France will mobilize up to 7,000 soldiers to increase security around the country after a teacher was fatally stabbed and three other people wounded in a school attack by a former student suspected of Islamic radicalization, the president's office said Saturday.
-
Fierce fighting persists in Ukraine's east as Kyiv reports non-stop assaults by Russia on a key city
Ukrainian officials reported intense combat, characterized by relentless assaults by Russian forces, as the ongoing attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka entered its fifth consecutive day on Saturday.
-
An Australian referendum to create an Indigenous advocacy committee to Parliament has failed
Australians resoundingly rejected on Saturday a referendum proposal to create an advocacy committee to offer advice to Parliament on policies that affect Indigenous people, the nation's most disadvantaged ethnic minority.
Politics
-
NDP members push to pressure feds on pharmacare plan on first day of convention in Hamilton
On day one of the NDP’s three-day policy convention in Hamilton, Ont. there was discussion among party members to put pressure on the federal government to follow through on its commitment to move ahead with a national pharmacare plan.
-
Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
-
'People in Gaza, they're victims too': Kirby says of U.S. efforts to open humanitarian corridor
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says his government is 'literally non-stop communicating' with Israeli and Egyptian officials to open a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza.
Health
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year of the program, and $13.4 billion in the fourth year.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
-
Judge hears arguments from TikTok and content creators who are challenging Montana's ban on app
TikTok and Montana faced off in federal court on Thursday in a case filed by the video sharing app and five Montana content creators who want the court to temporarily block the state's ban on the platform before it takes effect Jan. 1.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Burial,' 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,' 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person' and 'Stellar.'
-
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
-
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.