The Calgary International Airport says it is experiencing “congestion” following an Air Canada network outage.

In a tweet Monday, the airport said that departing passengers are being checked in manually, “which is causing a bit of congestion in the terminal.”

Vancouver International  Airport also tweeted that Air Canada is experiencing “technical issues with their computer systems nationwide.”

Air Canada said it’s experiencing “an interruption” at its customer contact centres and on its website.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and are working towards restoring our service as quickly as possible,” the airline said.