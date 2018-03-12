Air Canada experiencing nationwide network outage, airports say
Air Canada planes are seen in this undated file image.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 12:32PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 12, 2018 1:37PM EDT
The Calgary International Airport says it is experiencing “congestion” following an Air Canada network outage.
In a tweet Monday, the airport said that departing passengers are being checked in manually, “which is causing a bit of congestion in the terminal.”
Air Canada is experiencing a network outage nationwide, and departing passengers are being checked in manually, which is causing a bit of congestion in the terminal. Passengers are encouraged to check with @AirCanada for updates.— YYC (@FlyYYC) March 12, 2018
Vancouver International Airport also tweeted that Air Canada is experiencing “technical issues with their computer systems nationwide.”
Air Canada said it’s experiencing “an interruption” at its customer contact centres and on its website.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and are working towards restoring our service as quickly as possible,” the airline said.
We're currently experiencing an interruption at our customer Contact Centres and https://t.co/9y0kvWG2OP. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working towards restoring our service as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.— Air Canada (@AirCanada) March 12, 2018
Navigating some crowded hallways at @yvrairport . @AirCanada is experiencing a system wide outage and it is impacting departures and arrivals . #ctvnews pic.twitter.com/kbGMeGMqOc— Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) March 12, 2018
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Don't let fear guide you into costly mortgage mistake, and here's how to do better
- Most of blockchain's benefits don't come from blockchain: Bank of Canada paper
- Minister launches new agency, Invest in Canada, to pursue investors
- Cara: Ontario's minimum wage hike has been manageable for restaurant operator
- Air Canada experiencing nationwide network outage, airports say