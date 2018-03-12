

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Calgary International Airport says it is experiencing “congestion” following an Air Canada network outage.

In a tweet Monday, the airport said that departing passengers are being checked in manually, “which is causing a bit of congestion in the terminal.”

Air Canada is experiencing a network outage nationwide, and departing passengers are being checked in manually, which is causing a bit of congestion in the terminal. Passengers are encouraged to check with @AirCanada for updates. — YYC (@FlyYYC) March 12, 2018

Vancouver International Airport also tweeted that Air Canada is experiencing “technical issues with their computer systems nationwide.”

Air Canada said it’s experiencing “an interruption” at its customer contact centres and on its website.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and are working towards restoring our service as quickly as possible,” the airline said.

