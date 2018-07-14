

The Canadian Press





CLEARWATER, B.C. -- A woman is in custody after a Trans Mountain pipeline protest in British Columbia's North Thompson Provincial Park Saturday morning.

Kanahus Manuel, a spokesperson for the activist group Tiny House Warriors, was arrested by the RCMP after defying an eviction order from the BC Parks service delivered on Thursday.

In a post on the Tiny House Warriors Facebook group from Wednesday, Manuel says the Trudeau government has left the group with "no choice" but to reclaim their ancestral lands through occupation.

Dawn Roberts with the B.C. RCMP says members went to North Thompson Provincial Park to meet with the protesters and discuss the eviction notice, which Roberts says was successful after Manuel's arrest.

Snutetkwe Manuel says her sister has been charged with mischief after the group refused to leave the park, although Roberts did not confirm that formal charges have been filed.

Roberts added that she did not know precisely why the eviction order was filed by BC Parks, but did say a tattooing ceremony last week forced the closure of the park and cancelled reservations.