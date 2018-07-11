Indigenous pipeline protesters occupy B.C. park, displace campers
A aerial view of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain marine terminal, in Burnaby, B.C., is shown on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Last Updated Wednesday, July 11, 2018 7:50PM EDT
CLEARWATER, B.C. - An Indigenous group calling itself the Tiny House Warriors has moved into the North Thompson River Provincial Park near Clearwater, B.C., in an effort to block the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
Group spokeswoman Kanahus Manuel says they are reclaiming an ancestral village their people were forced from many years ago, while at the same trying to prevent the expansion of the pipeline through their traditional territory.
Manuel says they have moved into the site and will be building tiny houses on the land in an action that has the approval of the hereditary chiefs of the Secwepemc First Nation.
She says Indigenous land defenders within the group will resist the construction of the pipeline through their territory.
A statement from the provincial Ministry of Environment says BC Parks is maintaining the closure of the area while efforts are made to respectfully resolve the situation and it is offering refunds to those who have booked campsites.
The ministry says it recognizes the right to engage in peaceful protest, however it also recognizes that people, who simply want a camping experience are being inconvenienced.
Tiny House Warriors reclaim land, block Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline route. This pipeline violates our rights and endangers our lands and waters. To stop it, we’re reclaiming our ancestral village. pic.twitter.com/HS6OX8If51— Kanahus Manuel (@KanahusFreedom) July 11, 2018
