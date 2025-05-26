ADVERTISEMENT

Barrie

Disoriented, stumbling moose on the loose in Southern Georgian bay area

By Julianna Balsamo

Published

Residents and visitors in the Go Home Lake area have reported sightings of a moose behaving unusually, including walking near roadways and circling the area. In response to these concerns, the Township dispatched a bylaw officer to assess the situation on May 25, 2025. (Township of Georgian Bay)