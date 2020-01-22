TORONTO -- Volkswagen has pleaded guilty to all of the Canadian charges it faced in the emissions-cheating scandal.

The German automaker and the Crown submitted an agreed statement of facts in a Toronto court this morning.

The automaker had wanted to enter a guilty plea to 60 charges last month, but the case was delayed.

The offences relate to a scandal in which the company cheated on emissions tests.

The federal government charged the auto giant with 58 infractions under the Environmental Protection Act.

Volkswagen also faced two counts of providing misleading information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.