Toyota chief apologizes for cheating on testing at group company — again

Foreign interference inquiry's goal is to 'uncover the truth,' commissioner says
The head of an inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian affairs says the commission's job is to uncover the truth, whatever it may be.
Toyota chief Koji Sato apologized Monday to customers, suppliers and dealers for flawed testing at a group company, following a series of similar problems in recent years.
The apology came a day before Chairman Akio Toyoda is to announce a "global vision" for the Toyota Motor Corp. group.
The latest woes at Japan's top automaker involve testing required for Japanese government approval at Toyota Industries Corp., which makes diesel engines.
False results were found for certification testing and other sampling inspections for engines which claimed the products met standards when they actually didn't, according to Toyota.
"We will do our utmost to resume production as soon as possible," Sato said at a hastily called news conference late Monday at Toyota's Tokyo office.
"Management was not able to fully comprehend and keep track of the details of what was happening on the ground," he said.
Skirting of required tests surfaced last year at Daihatsu Motor Corp., which makes small cars and is 100% owned by Toyota. That cheating, which came to light because of a whistleblower, spanned decades.
In 2022, Hino Motors, a truck maker that's also part of the Toyota group, said it had systematically falsified emissions data dating back as far as 2003.
No major accidents have been reported in connection with any of the cheating, but the news has raised serious questions about oversight at the companies, as well as at Toyota.
Production has stopped for many Toyota group models until proper testing can be carried out, although people who already own the models can continue to drive them safely, according to the companies.
When asked about the root causes of the repeated scandals, Sato said better communication was needed among the companies, as well as a more thorough education about the importance of complying with rules.
He also acknowledged that workers were feeling pressure to cut corners in an intensely competitive industry. Toyota management needs to better understand what is happening on the ground as auto industry technology rapidly evolves, Sato said.
"We recognize that not only people at the testing site but also management did not have proper understanding of certification," he said.
The latest problem affects 7,000 vehicles a month in Japan and 36,000 vehicles on a global level sold in Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, but not in North America. They include the Land Cruiser and Hilux sport utility vehicles, according to Toyota.
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was disqualified from the 2022 Olympics on Monday, almost two years after the teenager's doping case caused turmoil at the Beijing Games.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has left hospital and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace says.
Singer Cat Janice is giving her 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by as she enters hospice — a final song. The 31-year-old Washington, D.C., singer was diagnosed with a rare malignant tumour called sarcoma in 2021.
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
A man had opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane that was parked and waiting for takeoff Thursday. But dozens of fellow passengers signed a written copy of a statement saying the airline made them wait for four hours without ventilation or water while the flight was delayed.
Protesting farmers were encircling Paris with tractor barricades and drive-slows on Monday, using their lumbering vehicles to block highways leading to France's capital to pressure the government over the future of their industry, which has been shaken by repercussions of the Ukraine war.
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte will be speaking Monday afternoon regarding job action.
It's expected that snow will continue to fall in parts of Nova Scotia until Monday afternoon after a winter storm moved into the region Sunday night.
The bodies of the three people who were killed in a heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., on Monday, Jan. 22 were successfully recovered on Sunday, the president of the company announced.
Global Affairs are investigating the disappearance of a Canadian in Gaza amid reports that a Palestinian-Canadian man who has spent months documenting the crisis in Gaza as a citizen journalist is currently missing.
British Columbia's premier has apologized after he says a member of his staff posted an incorrect message in social media posts linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.
Poland on Sunday asked the European Commission to fix a social media post about the Holocaust, saying it wrongly linked the Auschwitz death camp to Poland, rather than Nazi Germany.
King Charles III left a private London clinic on Monday after undergoing a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate.
Alex Murdaugh is returning to a South Carolina courtroom, but this time the convicted killer, disbarred attorney and admitted thief won't be fidgeting in the spotlight.
The United Nations' top court will rule on Friday whether it has jurisdiction in a case brought by Ukraine accusing Russia of violating international law by using a false accusation of genocide as the pretext for its 2022 invasion.
Members of Parliament are returning to Ottawa on Monday vowing action on Canadians' pressing concerns, as the House of Commons opens for its first sitting day of 2024.
The head of an inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian affairs says the commission's job is to uncover the truth, whatever it may be.
Former Progressive Conservative prime minister Joe Clark says the House of Commons has become "more a stage than an institution," and it is impacting the "state of mind of people who come to serve there."
With infections and deaths linked to measles soaring abroad, medical experts warn that waning immunization rates are increasing risks of the virus's return to Canada.
A new CTV W5 documentary, "Celine’s Silence," digs into the rare disorder that has put Celine Dion's career on hold, while hearing from her long-time collaborators, friends and family.
Britain's government will ban the sale of disposable vapes and limit their cornucopia of flavours to prevent children from becoming addicted to nicotine, officials said Monday. It also plans to stick to a contentious proposal to ban today's young people from ever buying cigarettes.
Last week, AI-generated images which depicted superstar Taylor Swift in sexually suggestive and explicit positions were spread around the internet, and experts say it’s a wake-up call showing we need real AI regulation now.
A new study has found that stars at the edge of the Milky Way travel more slowly than those closer to the centre. Their findings suggest that our galaxy’s gravitational core may be lighter in mass and contain less dark matter than previously thought.
The journey of “Moon Sniper,” the robotic explorer that has made Japan only the fifth country to put a spacecraft safely on the lunar surface, hasn’t gone quite as expected.
Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will grace the stage of the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday as a performer for the first time at age 80.
Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named Barry Keoghan, best known for his roles in 'Dunkirk,' 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer,' 'Eternals,' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' as the recipient of its 2024 Man of the Year Award.
A B.C. senior who has spent more than $3.4 million on the construction of a home on the Sunshine Coast has been granted an injunction against the former co-owners of the property, who have contributed only $115,000 to the project.
As home sales throughout much of Canada have turned sluggish, home staging services have taken a hit as sellers rethink the cost of a thorough revamp
Attention meat-eaters! After a 10-year hiatus, the McRib is returning to Canada.
A group of developers wants to construct what would be America’s tallest building in an unlikely place: Oklahoma City. The proposed location for the 1,907-foot “Legends Tower” is certainly unconventional. The skyscraper would be more than double the height of Oklahoma City’s tallest building now and the fifth-tallest building in the world.
The world's largest cruise ship is set to begin its maiden voyage Saturday as it gets underway from the Port of Miami. Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which runs nearly 1,200 feet (365 meters) from bow to stern.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was disqualified from the 2022 Olympics on Monday, almost two years after the teenager's doping case caused turmoil at the Beijing Games.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas with a chance for a rare repeat while facing the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago.
Forty-five young hockey players spent 72-hours straight on the ice at Saiker's Acres, raising more than $300,000 to help sick kids.
Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the backup camera may not function while the car is in reverse. The recall covers certain Models Y, S and X from the 2023 model year.
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
