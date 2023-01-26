Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step aside, become chairman

Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Executive Akio Toyoda at the Tokyo Auto Salon, in Chiba, Japan, on Jan. 13, 2023. (Eugene Hoshiko / AP) Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Executive Akio Toyoda at the Tokyo Auto Salon, in Chiba, Japan, on Jan. 13, 2023. (Eugene Hoshiko / AP)

MORE AUTOS NEWS