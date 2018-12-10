

Relaxnews





The supercar that McLaren teased late last month with a tweet and a 13-second video has officially been unveiled: the electric blue, drop-top 720S Spider made an official appearance Saturday.

In March of 2017, McLaren announced the 720S supercar, which the company claimed was the "dawn of a new era" for the brand. And on Saturday McLaren chopped the top off the luxurious vehicle to create the convertible derivative: the 720S Spider.

This model joins the 720S in what the company calls the Super Series, a designation that represents "unparalleled" dynamic performance and sophistication. The carbon fiber core, body structure, and roof system ensure that the supercar is both light -- just 108 pounds heavier than its roofed counterpart and 194 pounds less than the Ferrari 488 Spider -- and agile.

Like the 488 Spider, the supercar is powered by a turbocharged V8 engine, but it outruns the Ferrari with a maximum speed of 212 mph with the roof raised and can reach 124mph 0.8 seconds faster than the 488.

The 720S Spider is the second model launched under the McLaren Automotive Track25 business plan after its coupe counterpart. The price tag weighs in at US$315,000 while the 720S started at US$284,745.