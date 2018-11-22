Next McLaren supercar to debut next month
McLaren teases next supercar. (McLaren)
Relaxnews
Published Thursday, November 22, 2018 12:01PM EST
McLaren has released teasers of what we can safely assume is the convertible version of the McLaren 720S Spider, which is to be unveiled December 8 -- who needs warm weather to ride a drop-top anyway?
From the single image and 13-second video that the company shared Wednesday of what looks to be a convertible derivative of the McLaren 720S Spider, we can see pretty much see the entire exterior and get a taste of the interior. Despite the specs not being announced yet, we're reasonably confident that this car will have impressive power -- it is a supercar, after all.
If the model is anything like its fixed-roof counterpart, the car may be powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.
From the short press release announcing the debut, we know that this car is the second one to be released under McLaren's Track25 business plan, a project to convert the company's entire lineup to hybrid models by 2025. McLaren is planning on releasing 18 new models to accomplish this; the Speedtail, revealed in late October, was the first, and this will be the second.
The car will be officially unveiled on December 8 at 20:10 GMT.
At McLaren, we refuse to accept what’s gone before. We find a different way. A better way. To discover new ideas.— McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) November 21, 2018
It’s why we push further. Look beyond convention. And how we see past it – to where others don’t.#McLaren. Some see more 08. 12. 18https://t.co/tKME5mVdTt pic.twitter.com/SkMbYZACCh