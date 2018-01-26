

Relaxnews





Even though SUVs are by far the dominant vehicle style in the global motor industry these days, some models get a lot more coverage and attention than others. The Hyundai Tucson in its various forms rightly gets a huge amount of attention, but it's the Santa Fe that's going to be making a play for the spotlight on the Hyundai stand at this year's Geneva Motor Show in March.

Hyundai on Thursday has revealed the first facts and a teaser image to give an idea of what we can expect when the new fourth-generation Santa Fe makes its official debut in Geneva. The new generation of the SUV will have its world premiere as soon as February, but the full debut will follow a month later at the show.

It could come as a surprise to some that the first-generation of the Santa Fe was launched as long ago as 2001, but a look back at that one instantly exemplifies how far the South Korean brand has come since then. The current model is still a very attractive and contemporary vehicle, but it's now time for a redesign that's likely to gain the Santa Fe even more admirers than the globally successful model already has.

All that's being revealed in terms of detail so far is that the new generation of the Santa Fe will feature a comprehensive package of the South Korean manufacturer's latest active safety features, which now come under the company's Smart Sense technology umbrella. These advanced safety features include the innovative and industry-first Rear Occupant Alert, which monitors the rear seats to detect if passengers are present and alerts the driver when leaving the car. The Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning system is being enhanced with the addition of an automated braking function, which, to avoid the risk of collision when reversing out of narrow area where visibility is limited, warns the driver and activates the brakes automatically.