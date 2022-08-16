GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat belts

FILE - The Chevrolet logo is displayed at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) FILE - The Chevrolet logo is displayed at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MORE AUTOS NEWS