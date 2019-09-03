

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





A specially modified Bugatti Chiron has set a new world speed record, according to the company.

Bugatti said one of its cars reached the breakneck speed of 490.45 km/h (304.77 mph) during a test run on Volkswagen’s Ehra-Lessien track in Germany on Monday.

“Our goal was to be the first manufacturer ever to reach the magic 300-mile-per-hour mark. We have now achieved this – making ourselves, the entire team and myself, incredibly proud,” Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann said in a press release.

The vehicle was a pre-production Bugatti Chiron derivative, which the company specifically designed to reach the “magic 300-mile-per-hour-mark.”

The record for the fastest road-legal production car was previously held by the automaker Koenigsegg when its Koenigsegg Agera RS reached 458 km/h in 2017.