ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Edward Island

P.E.I. holds grand opening for province’s first net zero ready school

By Melanie Price

Published

Prince Edward Island held a grand opening in Charlottetown for the province’s first net zero ready school on April 7, 2025. (Source: Government of Prince Edward Island)
Prince Edward Island held a grand opening in Charlottetown for the province’s first net zero ready school on April 7, 2025. (Source: Government of Prince Edward Island)